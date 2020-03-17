RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 457.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Luna Innovations worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Luna Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.16. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.32.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

