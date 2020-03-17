RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93.

