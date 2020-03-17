RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,850 shares in the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 553,149 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.30 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $403.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

