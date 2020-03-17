RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 289,015 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after buying an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after buying an additional 194,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.35 million. Research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

