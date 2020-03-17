RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,869 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 19,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $799,000.

NYSE:CTR opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.93%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.

About ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

