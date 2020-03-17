RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Rollins by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.