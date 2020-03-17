RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. The company has a market cap of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

