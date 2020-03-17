RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,461. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

