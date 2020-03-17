RMB Capital Management LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,144 shares of company stock worth $4,670,062. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.