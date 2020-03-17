RMB Capital Management LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 189,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 565,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,093,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nike by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 212,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $136.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

NKE opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

