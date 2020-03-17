RMB Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Spartan Motors worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPAR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 5.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.62 million, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

