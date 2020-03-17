RMB Capital Management LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -449.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.