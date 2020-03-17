RMB Capital Management LLC Has $490,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 144,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

