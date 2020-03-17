RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 218,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTV. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

NYSE FTV opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 125,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $9,621,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,809,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

