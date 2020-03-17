RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 2,907.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 386,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,988,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 259,434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $63,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,719 shares of company stock worth $648,336 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

