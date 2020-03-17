RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 56,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

