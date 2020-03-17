RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,200 Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Tilly’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Tilly’s by 30.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Tilly’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.07. Tilly’s Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.43 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

TLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.