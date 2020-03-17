RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 179 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 18,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.