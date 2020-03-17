Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REI. SunTrust Banks lowered Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.66.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 151.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 127,891 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

