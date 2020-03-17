Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.66.
Shares of REI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65.
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
