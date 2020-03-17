Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 478,428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $859,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 305,283 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 458.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

