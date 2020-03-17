Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Rimini Street to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $246.21 million and a P/E ratio of -27.23.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million. Rimini Street had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 21,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $86,041.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $406,492. 64.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rimini Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Rimini Street by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rimini Street by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

