Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €70.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.50 ($121.51).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €57.06 ($66.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €63.94 ($74.35) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

