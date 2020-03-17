Reviewing The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for The9 and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14

GreenSky has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 98.95%. Given GreenSky’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A GreenSky 6.04% -103.33% 8.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The9 and GreenSky’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $2.54 million 5.39 -$31.58 million N/A N/A GreenSky $529.65 million 1.73 $31.98 million $0.57 8.93

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenSky beats The9 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

