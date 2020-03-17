Reviewing RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RCI Hospitality and Noodles & Co, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Noodles & Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Noodles & Co has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 103.95%. Given Noodles & Co’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noodles & Co is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Noodles & Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 9.96% 13.25% 6.19% Noodles & Co 0.36% 16.62% 2.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Noodles & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Noodles & Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $181.06 million 0.45 $19.17 million $2.31 3.78 Noodles & Co $462.41 million 0.50 $1.65 million $0.18 29.06

RCI Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noodles & Co. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Co has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noodles & Co beats RCI Hospitality on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.