Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RVNC opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $893.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

