Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Repsol has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

