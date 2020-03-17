REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on the commercialization and development of proprietary drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drug Aemcolo(TM) in the U.S. and is planning to launch Talicia(TM) in the U.S. for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults. RedHill’s key clinical late-stage development programs include: RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease; RHB-204, with a planned pivotal Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) infections; RHB-102 (Bekinda(TM)), for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; ABC294640 (Yeliva(TM)), a first-in-class SK2 selective inhibitor, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and gastrointestinal indications, with an ongoing Phase 2a study for cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation, and RHB-107. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.85.

RDHL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.67. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

