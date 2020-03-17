RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 7,420,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,014 shares of company stock worth $37,875,066. 17.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in RealPage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 328,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in RealPage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RealPage by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62. RealPage has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

