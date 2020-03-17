Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Down 5.2% in February

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RMAX opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $489.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Re/Max alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Re/Max’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Re/Max by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.