RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Short Interest Update

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 483,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 207,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

