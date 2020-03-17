Raymond James Cuts AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $29.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 32.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $154,540.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,591,469.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $140,652.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,744,869.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,267 shares of company stock worth $2,908,634.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.