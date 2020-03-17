RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of RAIFY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.72. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.
About RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR
