RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of RAIFY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.72. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

About RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

