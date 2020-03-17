Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Lowered to $36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01.
About Quebecor
