Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Lowered to $36.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

