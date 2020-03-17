Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Minto Apartment Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.