Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.82.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. Nike has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth approximately $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 452.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.