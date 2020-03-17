Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centene Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

CNC opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. Centene has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

