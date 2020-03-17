Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $395.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.07. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.