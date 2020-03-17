Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

NYSE:EL opened at $148.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.92. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $146.98 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 361,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $443,329,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

