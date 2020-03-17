Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

