Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PTI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:PTI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

