Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,667,000 after buying an additional 19,415 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $281.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $99.09 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

