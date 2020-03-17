Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$78.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE PBH opened at C$72.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 29.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$69.97 and a 1-year high of C$102.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.577 dividend. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

