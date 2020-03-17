Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$103.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$76.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

TSE PBH opened at C$72.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$92.19. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$69.97 and a 1 year high of C$102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.577 per share. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

