Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PRBZF opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $76.14.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.