Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PRBZF opened at $71.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $76.14.
Premium Brands Company Profile
