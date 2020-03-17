Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTLA. Cowen dropped their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.43.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.