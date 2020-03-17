Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plantronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 682,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,916,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 269,740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 234,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 392,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

