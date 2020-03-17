Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after acquiring an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

