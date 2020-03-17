Pi Financial Analysts Give Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) a C$19.25 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$19.25 price objective on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

TSE ERO opened at C$10.82 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$8.40 and a 1-year high of C$25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.94.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

