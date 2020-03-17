Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

