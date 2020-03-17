PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $721.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. PDC Energy has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.